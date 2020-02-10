‘Parasite’ Makes History at the Oscars

The South Korean film Parasite won best picture at the 92nd Academy Awards, becoming the first ever non-English-language film to seize the top honor. The historic victory marked the fourth win of the night for the film, which mined suspense, humor and anguish…
