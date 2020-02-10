The South Korean film Parasite won best picture at the 92nd Academy Awards, becoming the first ever non-English-language film to seize the top honor. The historic victory marked the fourth win of the night for the film, which mined suspense, humor and anguish…
‘Parasite’ Makes History at the Oscars
