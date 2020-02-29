Plans to mandate simulator training for pilots before Boeing Co.s 737 MAX can return to servicealready a time-consuming and costly undertakingcould face a further complication: personal friction between the plane makers staff and U.S. government officials.
Past Strains Between Boeing, FAA Threaten MAX Simulator Plans
