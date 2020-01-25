WASHINGTONThe Commerce Departments efforts to tighten the noose on Huawei Technologies Co. is facing a formidable obstacle: the Pentagon.Commerce officials have withdrawn proposed regulations making it harder for U.S. companies to sell to Huawei from their ov…
Read More
Pentagon Blocks Clampdown on Huawei Sales
WASHINGTONThe Commerce Departments efforts to tighten the noose on Huawei Technologies Co. is facing a formidable obstacle: the Pentagon.Commerce officials have withdrawn proposed regulations making it harder for U.S. companies to sell to Huawei from their ov…