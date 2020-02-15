The Pentagon has dropped its opposition to efforts within the Trump administration to make it harder for U.S. chip makers and other companies to supply Chinas Huawei Technologies Co. from their overseas facilities, according to people familiar with the situat…
Read More
Pentagon Shifts Stance on Sales to Huawei
The Pentagon has dropped its opposition to efforts within the Trump administration to make it harder for U.S. chip makers and other companies to supply Chinas Huawei Technologies Co. from their overseas facilities, according to people familiar with the situat…