PG&E Corp. proposes to pay half of its $13.5 billion settlement with California wildfire victims in company shares, a move that would make victims the utilitys largest shareholdersand jeopardize payments if PG&E sparks future fires.
PG&E’s Fire Victims Are Set to Become Its Biggest Shareholders
