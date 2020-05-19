If theres going to be baseball this year, players will begin their mornings by using a league-issued contactless thermometer to measure their temperature twice in rapid succession. Presuming its under 100 degrees Fahrenheit, they will be permitted to travel t…
Please Step Away From the Baserunner: Why Baseball in 2020 Won’t Be Much Fun
