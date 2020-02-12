Pope Francis has decided against relaxing rules on celibacy for Roman Catholic priests, declining a proposal from bishops that he allow married men to become priests in Latin Americas Amazon region to tackle a shortage of clergy there, the Vatican said Wednes…
Pope Rebuffs Call for Married Priests in the Amazon
