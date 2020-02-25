When Rhiannon McDonald was 13, she was chatting online one night with someone she thought was a female modeling scout. In a matter of hours, from the computer in her bedroom, she was coerced into sending numerous photos of herself unclothedand providing her h…
Predators Use the Internet to Hide—AI Is Trying to Unmask Them
