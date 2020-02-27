WASHINGTONPresident Trump said Americans are at very low risk from the coronavirus, and he put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of federal response efforts as concern grew among lawmakers and a U.S. case was diagnosed that may have no connection to travel …
Read More
President Trump Puts Vice President Pence in Charge of Virus Response
WASHINGTONPresident Trump said Americans are at very low risk from the coronavirus, and he put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of federal response efforts as concern grew among lawmakers and a U.S. case was diagnosed that may have no connection to travel …