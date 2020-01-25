The mortgage market in 2019 had its best year since the height of the precrisis boom, the latest sign that housing is firming up after showing signs of weakness early last year.Lenders extended $2.4 trillion in home loans last year, the most since 2006, accor…
Refinancing Boom Fuels Mortgages to Postcrisis Record
