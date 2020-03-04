EDIRNE, TurkeyAli Ubed, an 18-year-old Syrian refugee, was on his way to a Turkish university to file his application to start medical studies last week when his mother called to say that Turkey had opened its doors to Europe.
The family, she told the bright…
Refugees Stream Across Turkey in Bid to Enter EU; a Baby in an Isotherm Bag
