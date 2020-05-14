Republican former Navy fighter pilot Mike Garcia won a closely watched special election in California conducted mostly by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic, pulling back into the GOP column a House seat that had been briefly held by a Democrat.
Republican Wins Special House Election in California
