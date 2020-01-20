Sanders, Warren and Undecided Voters Try to Move On

Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are trying to move on from a high-profile spat last week, and many voters who are still deciding between the two Democratic presidential rivals say they are ready for the drama to die down.The disagreement centers on …
