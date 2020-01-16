Suppliers that stocked the shelves during Sears Holdings Corp.s bankruptcy are being forced to swallow losses and some employees wont get severance they are owed, even as law firms are guaranteed full payment for their work on the retailers chapter 11 case.
…
Read More
Sears Advisers Have Racked Up $200 Million in Fees as Vendors Await Payment
Suppliers that stocked the shelves during Sears Holdings Corp.s bankruptcy are being forced to swallow losses and some employees wont get severance they are owed, even as law firms are guaranteed full payment for their work on the retailers chapter 11 case.