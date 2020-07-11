The Securities and Exchange Commission proposed sharply raising the size threshold of funds required to report their U.S. stockholdings quarterly, a move that would end such disclosures for nearly 90…
SEC Rule Proposal Would Slash Number of Investment Managers That Need to Report Quarterly Holdings
