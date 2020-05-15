Senate Approves Measure to Renew Some Lapsed Domestic Spying Powers

By
admin
-
0
6
Senate Approves Measure to Renew Some Lapsed Domestic Spying Powers

WASHINGTONThe Senate voted to renew a set of domestic surveillance powers that lapsed two months ago, approving a package that goes further in extending some legal protections to targets of court-approved surveillance than a version passed by the House.
In a…
Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here