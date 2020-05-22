Senate Confirms John Ratcliffe as Director of National Intelligence

WASHINGTONA divided Senate confirmed Rep. John Ratcliffe to be President Trumps director of national intelligence, with majority Republicans prevailing over Democrats who said the Texas congressman was too partisan and lacked the qualifications for the job.

