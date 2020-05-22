WASHINGTONA divided Senate confirmed Rep. John Ratcliffe to be President Trumps director of national intelligence, with majority Republicans prevailing over Democrats who said the Texas congressman was too partisan and lacked the qualifications for the job.
Senate Confirms John Ratcliffe as Director of National Intelligence
