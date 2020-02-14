New cases of the coronavirus rose sharply after Chinese authorities changed the criteria for diagnosing the illness, raising questions about how soon the outbreak will peak.
On Thursday, health officials in Hubei province, the epicenter of the infections, an…
Read More
Sharp Rise in Coronavirus Cases Raises Questions About Outbreak’s Peak
New cases of the coronavirus rose sharply after Chinese authorities changed the criteria for diagnosing the illness, raising questions about how soon the outbreak will peak.