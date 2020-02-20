The suspect in several deadly shootings near Frankfurt likely had a racist motive, German officials said Thursday, as they raised the death toll to 10 and began investigating the assault as terrorism.
The suspect, a 43-year-old German, opened fire at random …
Read More
Shooter in German Killings Had Racist Motive, Officials Say
The suspect in several deadly shootings near Frankfurt likely had a racist motive, German officials said Thursday, as they raised the death toll to 10 and began investigating the assault as terrorism.