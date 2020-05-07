WASHINGTONSinclair Broadcasting Group Inc. agreed to a record $48 million civil penalty to settle federal probes relating to its failed bid to take over Tribune Media Co. and other alleged missteps.
Sinclair Broadcasting Agrees to Pay Record Penalty to End FCC Probes
