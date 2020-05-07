Sinclair Broadcasting Agrees to Pay Record Penalty to End FCC Probes

WASHINGTONSinclair Broadcasting Group Inc. agreed to a record $48 million civil penalty to settle federal probes relating to its failed bid to take over Tribune Media Co. and other alleged missteps.
The Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday said Sin…
