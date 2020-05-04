MIAMIWhen the coronavirus pandemic swept toward Florida, public-health professionals nationally warned of a potentially devastating wave of infections that could imperil the states large senior population.
But so far, the state seems to have dodged that fate…
Smart or Lucky? How Florida Dodged the Worst of Coronavirus
