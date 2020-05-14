The coronavirus pandemic hit the world at a time of plentiful harvests and ample food reserves. Yet a cascade of protectionist restrictions, transport disruptions and processing breakdowns has dislocated the global food supply and put the planets most vulnera…
Soaring Prices, Rotting Crops: Coronavirus Triggers Global Food Crisis
