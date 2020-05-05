Finance chiefs were preparing for a downturn long before the coronavirus roiled the global economy, however few expected it to be as swift or severe.Many resorted to a tested playbook that included tapping additional liquidity, extending debt maturities and i…
Some Companies Began Preparing for a Downturn Before the Pandemic
