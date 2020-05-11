It is another medical mystery of the coronavirus pandemic: Large numbers of Covid-19 patients arrive at hospitals with blood-oxygen levels so low they should be unconscious or on the verge of organ failure. Instead they are awake, talkingnot struggling to bre…
Some Doctors Pull Back on Using Ventilators to Treat Covid-19
