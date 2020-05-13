SEOULAs he entered a nightclub here recently, John Choi subjected himself to the coronavirus protocol: He wore a face mask, got his temperature checked and grabbed a pen to jot down his information at the door. But when he glanced at the sign-in sheet, he saw…
Read More
South Korea’s Coronavirus Efforts Spark Privacy Concerns in Gay Community
SEOULAs he entered a nightclub here recently, John Choi subjected himself to the coronavirus protocol: He wore a face mask, got his temperature checked and grabbed a pen to jot down his information at the door. But when he glanced at the sign-in sheet, he saw…