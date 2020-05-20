Spotify Strikes Podcast Deal With Joe Rogan Worth More Than $100 Million

By
admin
-
0
44
Spotify Strikes Podcast Deal With Joe Rogan Worth More Than $100 Million

Joe Rogan is taking his podcast exclusively to Spotify Technology S.A. in a licensing deal worth more than $100 million, according to a person familiar with the matter.
That would be one the largest such deals in the rapidly growing podcast business.
The co…
Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here