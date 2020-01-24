BEIJINGThe tally of deaths and infections from the spread of Chinas new coronavirus continued to mount, further stretching hospital resources, leading to canceled events and more locked-down cities near the center of the outbreak. Chinas National Health Commi…
Spreading Chinese Coronavirus Death Toll Rises as More Cities Are Locked Down
