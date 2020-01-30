Stocks fell Thursday on fears that an increasingly severe outbreak of the coronavirus originating in central China may impact global growth prospects.Futures tied to the S&P 500 index fell 0.5%. Europe also saw a selloff, with the pan-continental Stoxx Eu…
Stocks Slump as Chinese Viral Outbreak Picks Up
