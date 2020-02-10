The stock market is surging, but few chief executives are selling.The S&P 500 jumped 30% and set record highs in 2019, but only 80 CEOs in the index reduced personal holdings in the businesses they led during the year, according to a Wall Street Journal a…
Stocks Surge to Record Highs, but Few CEOs Cash Out
