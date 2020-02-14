Superfast 5G Rollout Hits Slow Patch, Some Equipment Suppliers Say

By
admin
-
0
32
Superfast 5G Rollout Hits Slow Patch, Some Equipment Suppliers Say

The rollout of new 5G wireless networks is showing signs of slowing, denting near-term sales prospects for some networking equipment makers and potentially delaying access for some consumers to the lightning-fast data speeds the technology promises.
Industry…
Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here