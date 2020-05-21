Supreme Court Grants Trump Request to Block Disclosure of Mueller Materials

By
admin
-
0
36
Supreme Court Grants Trump Request to Block Disclosure of Mueller Materials

WASHINGTONThe Supreme Court blocked Congress from receiving grand-jury materials from Robert Muellers investigation of Russias interference in the 2016 election.
The court, in a written order Wednesday, granted an emergency request by the Trump administratio…
Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here