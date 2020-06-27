The Supreme Court on Friday rejected an emergency appeal that sought permission for voters in Texas to cast absentee ballots in this years elections if they feared coronavirus risks from voting in pe…
Supreme Court Rejects Bid for Texas Voters Afraid of Coronavirus to Cast Absentee Ballots
