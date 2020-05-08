Supreme Court Throws Out ‘Bridgegate’ Convictions

By
admin
-
0
23
Supreme Court Throws Out ‘Bridgegate’ Convictions

WASHINGTONThe Supreme Court on Thursday threw out a pair of public-corruption convictions in the New Jersey scandal known as Bridgegate, ruling that a political retribution scheme to cripple a town with traffic jams didnt constitute federal fraud.
The decisi…
Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here