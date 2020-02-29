WASHINGTONThe Supreme Court on Tuesday will weigh arguments in a case that could build new barriers to regulators ability to win back money for fleeced investors.
Supreme Court to Consider SEC’s Power to Win Funds for Cheated Investors
