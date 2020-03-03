Supreme Court Will Hear First Major Abortion Case Since Two Trump Appointees Joined

WASHINGTONThe Supreme Court hears its first major abortion case Wednesday since two Trump nominees joined the bench, potentially signalling whetherand how muchreproductive rights may change under a bolstered conservative majority.
