KAMPALA, UgandaAcross Somalia, desert locusts in a swarm the size of Manhattan have destroyed a swath of farmland as big as Oklahoma. In Kenya, billions-strong clouds of the insects have eaten through 800 square miles of crops and survived a weekslong sprayin…
Swarms of Locusts Destroy Huge Swaths of Farmland in East Africa
