Meghan, I never thought Id be writing for the third time in less than two years about taxes! As a reminder, my earlier letters were about your tax troubles and baby Archies, because youre both U.S. citizens with foreign ties, assets and income. Now Im writing…
Read More
Tax Advice for Harry, Meghan and Any Other Royals Looking to Relocate
Meghan, I never thought Id be writing for the third time in less than two years about taxes! As a reminder, my earlier letters were about your tax troubles and baby Archies, because youre both U.S. citizens with foreign ties, assets and income. Now Im writing…