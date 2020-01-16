WASHINGTONLev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani who assisted in his push for investigations in Ukraine, was in contact with several people in President Trumps orbit about their efforts in the country, according to new documents released by House committee…
Text Messages Show Lev Parnas’s Access to Key Trump Supporters
