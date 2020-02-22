The company of British-born John Gore, 58 years old, has a hand in almost every Broadway production in one way or another. It has financial stakes in hits ranging from Hamilton to Moulin Rouge! The Musical, has a leading presence on the touring circuit and is…
The Invisible King of Broadway
