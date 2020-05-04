The Legacy of Tori Amos

The Legacy of Tori Amos

Tori Amos, whose new memoir arrives May 5, was often portrayed as a scorned woman by a male-dominated music press. Now, the North Carolina-born singer-songwriter is getting her due, along with contemporaries like Alanis Morissette and Fiona Apple, thanks to a…
