TOKYOIt was meant to be part of a big buildup to the Olympics. Instead, a stripped-down Tokyo marathon showed the challenge facing Japan to save the 2020 summer Games from the threat of the coronavirus epidemic.
Sundays race was cut back to a group of about …
The Lonely Marathon Japan Ran to Protect Olympics From Coronavirus
