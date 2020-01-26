In some towns, its getting harder to pick up your blood-pressure pills with that gallon of milk and rotisserie chicken. Hundreds of regional grocery stores in cities from Minneapolis to Seattle are closing or selling pharmacy counters, which have been struggl…
The Pharmacist Is Out: Supermarkets Close Pharmacy Counters
