WARRINGTON, Pa.Jessica Watson has cooked with bottled water in her spacious kitchen, with its granite countertops, ever since she became afraid to drink her tap water four years ago.About 80,000 people in three townships outside Philadelphia live in an area w…
The Philadelphia Suburbs Where Many Don’t Drink the Water
