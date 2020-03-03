The time when teenagers get behind the wheel is perhaps the most harrowing of parenthood. My kids are still years away from this, but Im already hoping self-driving cars will be ubiquitous by then. Until that happens, parents have another option: monitoring t…
The Terror of Teen Drivers: Parents Track Their Kids Without Being in the Car
