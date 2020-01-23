SYDNEYThree crew members, all U.S. residents, were killed after their air-tanker crashed while battling wildfires ravaging southeastern Australia. The plane, a C-130 Hercules, crashed in the state of New South Wales some 200 miles southwest of Sydney about 1:…
Three U.S. Residents Killed in Plane Crash Fighting Australian Wildfires
