ByteDance Inc. is looking to ride the momentum of its blockbuster video app TikTok by launching new apps and expanding into e-commerce, games and other areas, as the company tries to compete against tech giants globally.
The Beijing-based company has launche…
Read More
TikTok’s Owner Makes Push to Grow Globally
ByteDance Inc. is looking to ride the momentum of its blockbuster video app TikTok by launching new apps and expanding into e-commerce, games and other areas, as the company tries to compete against tech giants globally.