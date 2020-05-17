Bored children and attention-hungry puppies could have derailed home golf workouts for Joe Kulak. But hes learned to turn interruptions into opportunities. Strength training becomes more demanding with his two children on his back or a labradoodle over his sh…
To Keep Fit for Golf, He Gives His Dogs a Lift
