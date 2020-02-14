To Store the Wind and Sun, Energy Startups Look to Gravity

By
admin
-
0
34
To Store the Wind and Sun, Energy Startups Look to Gravity

In the Alpine town of Arbedo-Castione, Switzerland, an electric-blue, 400-foot-high crane with six heads lifts a block of compacted soil into the air and carefully adds it to the top of a stack.
Later, the crane will reverse that process, generating power as…
Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here