Trump Administration Strikes at California’s Abortion-Coverage Mandate

By
admin
-
0
31
Trump Administration Strikes at California’s Abortion-Coverage Mandate

WASHINGTONThe Trump administration told California it is violating federal law by requiring insurers to cover abortion and threatened to withhold federal funding if the state doesnt end its mandate, the latest move in a broader White House effort to establish…
Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here