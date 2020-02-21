WASHINGTONPresident Trump lashed out at his acting director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, earlier this month after learning that one of his subordinates had briefed the House Intelligence Committee about Russias apparent preference for Mr. Trump i…
Read More
Trump Berated Intelligence Chief Over Report Russia Wants Him Re-Elected
WASHINGTONPresident Trump lashed out at his acting director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, earlier this month after learning that one of his subordinates had briefed the House Intelligence Committee about Russias apparent preference for Mr. Trump i…