Trump Berated Intelligence Chief Over Report Russia Wants Him Re-Elected

By
admin
-
0
21
Trump Berated Intelligence Chief Over Report Russia Wants Him Re-Elected

WASHINGTONPresident Trump lashed out at his acting director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, earlier this month after learning that one of his subordinates had briefed the House Intelligence Committee about Russias apparent preference for Mr. Trump i…
Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here